How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Boston

Current Records: Los Angeles 34-8; Boston 27-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Los Angeles going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, winning 124-115. It was another big night for SF LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 dimes along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 123-119 to the Phoenix Suns. A silver lining for Boston was the play of PG Marcus Smart, who shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 34-8 while the Celtics' loss pulled them down to 27-14. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them third in the league. As for Boston, they come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $111.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Boston have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.