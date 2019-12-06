How to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Boston 15-5; Denver 14-5
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Denver might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nuggets' strategy against the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Nuggets were completely in charge, breezing past New York 129-92. With Denver ahead 67-45 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the Miami Heat on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with an 112-93 win. The Celtics can attribute much of their success to PG Kemba Walker, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven assists.
Their wins bumped the Nuggets to 14-5 and the Celtics to 15-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nuggets come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.4. The Celtics are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.9 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.86
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 203
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Boston.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Denver 96 vs. Boston 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 29, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 13, 2017 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 118
- Mar 10, 2017 - Denver 119 vs. Boston 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Denver 123 vs. Boston 107
- Feb 21, 2016 - Boston 121 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 103
