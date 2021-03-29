Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Boston
Current Records: New Orleans 20-25; Boston 23-23
What to Know
The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Boston had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, taking their game 111-94. Small forward Jayson Tatum (27 points) and shooting guard Jaylen Brown (25 points) were the top scorers for the Celtics.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at the half for New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half for a 112-103 win. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and had 38 points and six assists along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Celtics were in the race but had to settle for second with a 120-115 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 21, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Boston 115
- Jan 26, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston 140 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 10, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Nov 26, 2018 - Boston 124 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 18, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Boston 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Boston 113
- Jan 07, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 14, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Boston 105
- Apr 06, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. New Orleans 97
- Dec 07, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. New Orleans 93