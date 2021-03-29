Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Boston

Current Records: New Orleans 20-25; Boston 23-23

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Boston had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, taking their game 111-94. Small forward Jayson Tatum (27 points) and shooting guard Jaylen Brown (25 points) were the top scorers for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at the half for New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, but New Orleans stepped up in the second half for a 112-103 win. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and had 38 points and six assists along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Celtics were in the race but had to settle for second with a 120-115 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.