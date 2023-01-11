Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Boston

Current Records: New Orleans 25-16; Boston 29-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since March 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against Boston. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went New Orleans' way against the Washington Wizards on Monday as they made off with a 132-112 victory. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum did his thing and had 34 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 on Monday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 32 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-7 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans is now 25-16 while the Celtics sit at 29-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.4. But Boston is even better: they enter the matchup with 118.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.47

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.