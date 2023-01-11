Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Boston
Current Records: New Orleans 25-16; Boston 29-12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a contest against the Boston Celtics since March 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against Boston. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Everything went New Orleans' way against the Washington Wizards on Monday as they made off with a 132-112 victory. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum did his thing and had 34 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 on Monday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 32 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-7 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans is now 25-16 while the Celtics sit at 29-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.4. But Boston is even better: they enter the matchup with 118.5 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.47
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won nine out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Boston 117 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 29, 2022 - Boston 107 vs. New Orleans 97
- Jan 17, 2022 - Boston 104 vs. New Orleans 92
- Mar 29, 2021 - New Orleans 115 vs. Boston 109
- Feb 21, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Boston 115
- Jan 26, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Boston 108
- Jan 11, 2020 - Boston 140 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 10, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Nov 26, 2018 - Boston 124 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 18, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Boston 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Boston 113
- Jan 07, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 14, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Boston 105
- Apr 06, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. New Orleans 97
- Dec 07, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. New Orleans 93