Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Boston

Current Records: New Orleans 16-27; Boston 22-22

What to Know

The Boston Celtics haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Jan. 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Celtics will play host again and welcome New Orleans to TD Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday, Boston narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Chicago Bulls 114-112. Point guard Dennis Schroder and center Robert Williams III were among the main playmakers for Boston as the former had 16 points and eight assists along with six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists. Schroder had some trouble finding his footing against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the contest between New Orleans and the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 120-105. Small forward Brandon Ingram (22 points) was the top scorer for the Pelicans.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Boston is now 22-22 while New Orleans sits at 16-27. Boston is 9-12 after wins this season, and New Orleans is 11-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.21

Odds

The Celtics are a 4-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston and New Orleans both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Mar 29, 2021 - New Orleans 115 vs. Boston 109

Feb 21, 2021 - New Orleans 120 vs. Boston 115

Jan 26, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Boston 108

Jan 11, 2020 - Boston 140 vs. New Orleans 105

Dec 10, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. New Orleans 100

Nov 26, 2018 - Boston 124 vs. New Orleans 107

Mar 18, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Boston 89

Jan 16, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Boston 113

Jan 07, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. New Orleans 108

Nov 14, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Boston 105

Apr 06, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. New Orleans 97

Dec 07, 2015 - Boston 111 vs. New Orleans 93

Injury Report for Boston

Marcus Smart: Out (Covid-19)

Robert Williams III: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for New Orleans