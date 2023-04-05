Who's Playing

Toronto @ Boston

Current Records: Toronto 40-39; Boston 54-25

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Toronto made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and carried off a 120-100 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toronto had established a 94-75 advantage. They relied on the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards, and point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 16 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Boston as they fell 103-101 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Shooting guard Derrick White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Toronto is now 40-39 while the Celtics sit at 54-25. The Raptors are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. Boston has clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Eastern.

Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.39 on average. But Boston comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston have won 20 out of their last 36 games against Toronto.