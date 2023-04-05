Who's Playing
Toronto @ Boston
Current Records: Toronto 40-39; Boston 54-25
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Toronto made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and carried off a 120-100 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Toronto had established a 94-75 advantage. They relied on the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards, and point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 16 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Boston as they fell 103-101 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Shooting guard Derrick White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points along with seven rebounds.
Toronto is now 40-39 while the Celtics sit at 54-25. The Raptors are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. Boston has clinched a playoff berth as the current Cog Failure seed in the Eastern.
Toronto is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.39 on average. But Boston comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $97.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Boston have won 20 out of their last 36 games against Toronto.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Boston 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Dec 05, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Toronto 110
- Mar 28, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 112
- Nov 28, 2021 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 10, 2021 - Boston 104 vs. Toronto 88
- Oct 22, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 83
- Mar 04, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Toronto 125
- Feb 11, 2021 - Boston 120 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 04, 2021 - Boston 126 vs. Toronto 114
- Sep 11, 2020 - Boston 92 vs. Toronto 87
- Sep 09, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Boston 122
- Sep 07, 2020 - Boston 111 vs. Toronto 89
- Sep 05, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. Boston 93
- Sep 03, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Boston 103
- Sep 01, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Toronto 99
- Aug 30, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 94
- Aug 07, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 28, 2019 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 25, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Toronto 102
- Oct 25, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Boston 95
- Jan 16, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Toronto 108
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boston 123 vs. Toronto 116
- Oct 19, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 04, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Boston 78
- Mar 31, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 06, 2018 - Toronto 111 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 12, 2017 - Boston 95 vs. Toronto 94
- Feb 24, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 01, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Boston 106
- Dec 09, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - Boston 91 vs. Toronto 79
- Mar 18, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Boston 91
- Jan 20, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 30, 2015 - Toronto 113 vs. Boston 103