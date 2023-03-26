Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Boston

Current Records: San Antonio 19-55; Boston 51-23

What to Know

This Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.34 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Spurs and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.

This past Friday, San Antonio lost to the Washington Wizards on the road by a decisive 136-124 margin. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of small forward Keldon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Boston this past Friday. They took their matchup against the Indiana Pacers by a conclusive 120-95 score. Boston relied on the efforts of shooting guard Derrick White, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and nine dimes, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Boston's victory lifted them to 51-23 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 19-55. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 16-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Boston.