Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Boston
Current Records: San Antonio 19-55; Boston 51-23
What to Know
This Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.34 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at TD Garden. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Spurs and Boston will really light up the scoreboard.
This past Friday, San Antonio lost to the Washington Wizards on the road by a decisive 136-124 margin. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of small forward Keldon Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Boston this past Friday. They took their matchup against the Indiana Pacers by a conclusive 120-95 score. Boston relied on the efforts of shooting guard Derrick White, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and nine dimes, and power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Spurs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Boston's victory lifted them to 51-23 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 19-55. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 16-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Boston.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Boston 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Jan 05, 2022 - San Antonio 99 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 26, 2021 - San Antonio 96 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 30, 2021 - Boston 143 vs. San Antonio 140
- Jan 27, 2021 - San Antonio 110 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Antonio 129 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. San Antonio 115
- Mar 24, 2019 - San Antonio 115 vs. Boston 96
- Dec 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Boston 111
- Dec 08, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Boston 102
- Oct 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 14, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 25, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 01, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Boston 87