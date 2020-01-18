How to watch Celtics vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Boston

Current Records: Phoenix 17-24; Boston 27-13

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-7 against the Boston Celtics since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Phoenix has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the Suns prevailed over the New York Knicks 121-98 on Thursday. The oddsmakers were on Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 128-123 to the Milwaukee Bucks. One thing holding the Celtics back was the mediocre play of SF Gordon Hayward, who did not have his best game; he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 17-24 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 27-13. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last nine games against Phoenix.