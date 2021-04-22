Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Boston

Current Records: Phoenix 42-16; Boston 31-27

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Boston now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 102-96 to the Chicago Bulls. The top scorer for Boston was shooting guard Jaylen Brown (23 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Phoenix and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but Phoenix stepped up in the second half for a 116-113 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Phoenix, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their point guard Chris Paul did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points and eight assists.

The Celtics came up short against the Suns in the teams' previous meeting in February, falling 100-91. Maybe Boston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.