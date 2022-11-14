Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Boston

Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-7; Boston 10-3

What to Know

This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.54 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at TD Garden. Averaging 136.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, Oklahoma City's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Boston better be ready for a challenge.

OKC was able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, winning 145-135. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Celtics picked up a 117-108 win over the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 43 points and ten rebounds. The matchup made it Tatum's fourth in a row with at least 31 points. Tatum's points were the most he has had all season.

Oklahoma City is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 6-7 and the Celtics to 10-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Oklahoma City.