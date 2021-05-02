Who's Playing

Portland @ Boston

Current Records: Portland 35-28; Boston 34-30

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Feb. 27 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Rip City's road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against Boston. The Celtics will need to watch out since Rip City has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Rip City had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday, taking their game 128-109. Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 32 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 143-140 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Boston was down 77-48 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Small forward Jayson Tatum took over for Boston, finishing with 60 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Their wins bumped Portland to 35-28 and the Celtics to 34-30. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Portland.