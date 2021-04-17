Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 28-28; Boston 30-26

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against Boston.

Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Thursday as they won 119-101. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 33 points and five assists. Chef Curry's night made it nine games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Boston picked up a 121-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 40 points along with nine boards.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Warriors to 28-28 and the Celtics to 30-26. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Golden State and Boston clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Golden State.