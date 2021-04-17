Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 28-28; Boston 30-26
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors haven't won a matchup against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against Boston.
Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Thursday as they won 119-101. Golden State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who had 33 points and five assists. Chef Curry's night made it nine games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, Boston picked up a 121-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 40 points along with nine boards.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Warriors to 28-28 and the Celtics to 30-26. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Golden State and Boston clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Golden State.
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119