3rd Quarter Report

The Hawks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 77-76 lead against the Hornets.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 6-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Atlanta 9-11, Charlotte 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hornets hasn't scored more than 98 points for three games straight, a trend the team is eager to reverse.

The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 99-98 to the Knicks.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Cavaliers on Friday as they won 117-101. The contest marked Atlanta's most dominant win of the season so far.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Atlanta, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-11.

While only the Hawks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Charlotte's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-3 against the spread).

The Hornets came up short against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in October, falling 125-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hawks' Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Hornets be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.