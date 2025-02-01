Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Denver 29-19, Charlotte 12-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, the Nuggets finally turned things around against the 76ers on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Philadelphia 137-134. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nuggets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamal Murray, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. That's the most assists Murray has posted since back in December of 2024. Nikola Jokic was another key player, almost dropping a triple-double on 28 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 29.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell 112-104 to the Clippers.

Denver's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 29-19. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 12-33.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 34.3% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets strolled past the Hornets in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a score of 111-93. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 13.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.