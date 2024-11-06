Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Detroit 3-5, Charlotte 2-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.60
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Pistons will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating the Lakers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons walked away with a 115-103 win over the Lakers on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Detroit.
The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only pulled down seven.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 114-93 walloping at the hands of the Timberwolves. The matchup marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Detroit's victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 3-5. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.
While only the Pistons took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
The Pistons strolled past the Hornets when the teams last played back in March by a score of 114-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pistons since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Charlotte is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
Series History
Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 11, 2024 - Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 24, 2024 - Detroit 113 vs. Charlotte 106
- Oct 27, 2023 - Detroit 111 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 09, 2023 - Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 27, 2023 - Charlotte 117 vs. Detroit 106
- Feb 03, 2023 - Detroit 118 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 14, 2022 - Detroit 141 vs. Charlotte 134
- Feb 27, 2022 - Detroit 127 vs. Charlotte 126
- Feb 11, 2022 - Charlotte 141 vs. Detroit 119
- Jan 05, 2022 - Charlotte 140 vs. Detroit 111