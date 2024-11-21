Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Detroit 7-9, Charlotte 5-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Hornets are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 116-115 to the Nets. Charlotte was up 37-20 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Miller, who went 11 for 17 en route to 29 points plus three steals and two blocks. What's more, Miller also posted a 64.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pistons last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 122-112 to the Bulls. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 234 point over/under.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 22 rebounds. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 10.5 rebounds per game. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive contests.

This is the second loss in a row for Charlotte and nudges their season record down to 5-9. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Hornets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pistons (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Hornets barely slipped by the Pistons in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 108-107. Will the Hornets repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hornets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.