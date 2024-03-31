Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Los Angeles 46-27, Charlotte 18-55

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.77

What to Know

The Clippers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Clippers and the Magic played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212-point over/under. The Clippers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 100-97 victory over the Magic.

Kawhi Leonard was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Hornets and the Warriors played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 219.5-point over/under. The matchup between the Hornets and the Warriors wasn't particularly close, with the Hornets falling 115-97. Charlotte has struggled against Golden State recently, as their game on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Los Angeles' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 46-27. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 18-55.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Clippers have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 34.9% of their threes this season. Given the Clippers' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Clippers beat the Hornets 113-104 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 15-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 5 years.