Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Memphis 18-34, Charlotte 10-41
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for the Grizzlies and ten for the Hornets.
Last Thursday, Memphis came up short against the Bulls and fell 118-110. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost three in a row.
Despite their loss, the Grizzlies saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gregory Jackson, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
The Hornets were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with the Bucks but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Charlotte took a serious blow against the Bucks on Friday, falling 120-84. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-38.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-12) when they just don't pass the ball.
Memphis has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-34 record this season. As for Charlotte, they dropped their record down to 10-41 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Grizzlies took their victory against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 131-107. With the Grizzlies ahead 76-47 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Odds
Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 219.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Memphis 131 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 04, 2022 - Memphis 130 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 12, 2022 - Memphis 125 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 10, 2021 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 10, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 01, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Charlotte 93
- Dec 29, 2019 - Memphis 117 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 13, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Charlotte 117
- Feb 01, 2019 - Charlotte 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Jan 23, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Memphis 107