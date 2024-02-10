Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Memphis 18-34, Charlotte 10-41

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for the Grizzlies and ten for the Hornets.

Last Thursday, Memphis came up short against the Bulls and fell 118-110. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Bulls: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Grizzlies saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gregory Jackson, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Hornets were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with the Bucks but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Charlotte took a serious blow against the Bucks on Friday, falling 120-84. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-38.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-12) when they just don't pass the ball.

Memphis has been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-34 record this season. As for Charlotte, they dropped their record down to 10-41 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies took their victory against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 131-107. With the Grizzlies ahead 76-47 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Memphis is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.