Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Minnesota 14-4, Charlotte 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Minnesota beat Utah 101-90. The Timberwolves were down 35-23 with 8:50 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 11-point win.

The Timberwolves' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge by shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Nets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Charlotte slipped by Brooklyn 129-128. The win was just what the Hornets needed coming off of a 115-91 defeat in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Terry Rozier, who shot 7-for-9 from long range and dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists.

Minnesota pushed their record up to 14-4 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Charlotte, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.

Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3-1 against the spread).

The Timberwolves came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in February, falling 121-113. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.