Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New Orleans 14-11, Charlotte 7-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.68

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 115-104 to Miami. The Hornets have struggled against the Heat recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven assists and four steals.

The Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Heat pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 142-122 margin over Washington. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter, when the Pelicans were facing a 21-6 deficit.

Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for the Pelicans as the former went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 4 assists and the latter scored 40 points. Those 40 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season. As for New Orleans, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 14-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets suffered a grim 115-96 defeat to the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.