Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New Orleans 12-33, Charlotte 11-30

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.81

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell to the Trail Blazers 102-97. The loss hurts even more since Charlotte was up 37-24 with 9:36 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 139-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Orleans in their matchups with Memphis: they've now lost three in a row.

The Pelicans' defeat came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who went 10 for 16 en route to 26 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Murray a new career-high in field goal percentage (62.5%).

Charlotte's loss dropped their record down to 11-30. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-33.

The Hornets might still be hurting after the devastating 132-112 loss they got from the Pelicans when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.