Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New York 10-8, Charlotte 6-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Knicks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 118.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, the Knicks lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 129-114 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New York in their matchups with Dallas: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Knicks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Brunson, who went 14 for 21 en route to 37 points plus seven assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. With that strong performance, Brunson is now averaging an impressive 25.6 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

The Knicks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Mavericks posted 27.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 98-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Heat.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 10-8. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their victory against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 113-92. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 12.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.