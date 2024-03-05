Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Orlando 35-26, Charlotte 15-46

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Spectrum Center. The Magic might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

You can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Magic's strategy against the Pistons on Sunday. Orlando blew past the Pistons 113-91. The Magic were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

The Magic relied on the efforts of Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks, and Paolo Banchero, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Carter Jr. didn't help the Magic's cause all that much against the Jazz on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 111-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toronto. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Raptors: they've now lost three in a row.

Orlando pushed their record up to 35-26 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-46 record this season.

The Magic beat the Hornets 130-117 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a big 8.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.