Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Phoenix 16-18, Charlotte 7-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.88

What to Know

The Suns are 9-1 against the Hornets since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Despite being away, the Suns are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, the Suns finally turned things around against the 76ers on Monday. They came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 109-99.

The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Bradley Beal, who went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points plus five assists, and Kevin Durant, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and five assists. Beal's performance made up for a slower match against the Pacers on Saturday.

Even though they won, the Suns struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the 76ers pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 115-105 defeat to the Cavaliers.

Phoenix's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-18. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-27.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.2 threes per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 107-96. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.