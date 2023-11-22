Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Washington 2-11, Charlotte 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Hornets and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Charlotte Hornets will stay at home for another game and welcome the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Spectrum Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Hornets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Celtics recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston and snuck past 121-118. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Hornets were down 18 points with 6:18 left in the second quarter.

The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was LaMelo Ball, who scored 36 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. The matchup was Ball's third in a row with at least 30 points. Mark Williams was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 142-129 to Milwaukee. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Wizards' defeat came about despite a quality game from Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. The Wizards are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 37.9 per game. Given the Hornets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over the Wizards in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 124-117. Will the Hornets repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.