Trying to catch Chicago Bulls action this NBA season? Almost all Bulls games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. Chicago Home Sports Network, the Bulls local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls games

  • Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: Chicago Home Sports Network

Chicago Bulls schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTime / TVVenue
Nov 15, 2024@Cleveland7:30 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov 17, 2024vsHouston7:00 pmUnited Center
Nov 18, 2024@Detroit7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Nov 20, 2024@Milwaukee7:30 pmFiserv Forum
Nov 22, 2024vsAtlanta8:00 pmUnited Center
Nov 23, 2024vsMemphis8:00 pmUnited Center
Nov 26, 2024@Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Nov 27, 2024@Orlando7:00 pmKia Center
Nov 29, 2024vsBoston8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 2, 2024vsBrooklyn8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 5, 2024@San Antonio8:00 pmFrost Bank Center
Dec 6, 2024vsIndiana8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 8, 2024vsPhiladelphia1:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 19, 2024@Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Dec 21, 2024vsBoston8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 23, 2024vsMilwaukee8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 26, 2024@Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Dec 28, 2024vsMilwaukee8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 30, 2024@Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center