Trying to catch Chicago Bulls action this NBA season? Almost all Bulls games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. Chicago Home Sports Network, the Bulls local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch Chicago Bulls games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: Chicago Home Sports Network
Chicago Bulls schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time / TV
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|@Cleveland
|7:30 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Nov 17, 2024
|vsHouston
|7:00 pm
|United Center
|Nov 18, 2024
|@Detroit
|7:00 pm
|Little Caesars Arena
|Nov 20, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|7:30 pm
|Fiserv Forum
|Nov 22, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Nov 23, 2024
|vsMemphis
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Nov 26, 2024
|@Washington
|7:00 pm
|Capital One Arena
|Nov 27, 2024
|@Orlando
|7:00 pm
|Kia Center
|Nov 29, 2024
|vsBoston
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 2, 2024
|vsBrooklyn
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 5, 2024
|@San Antonio
|8:00 pm
|Frost Bank Center
|Dec 6, 2024
|vsIndiana
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 8, 2024
|vsPhiladelphia
|1:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 19, 2024
|@Boston
|7:30 pm
|TD Garden
|Dec 21, 2024
|vsBoston
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 26, 2024
|@Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|State Farm Arena
|Dec 28, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 30, 2024
|@Charlotte
|7:00 pm
|Spectrum Center