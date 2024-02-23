Halftime Report

Down eight at the end of the first quarter, the Bulls now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Bulls lead 62-59 over the Celtics. This contest is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 27 points.

The Bulls came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Boston 43-12, Chicago 26-29

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $76.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center after having had a few days off. The Bulls are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Bulls suffered their closest loss since January 22nd last Wednesday. They fell just short of Cleveland by a score of 108-105. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulls in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Coby White, who scored 32 points along with seven rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan who scored 24 points along with six assists.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: the Bulls struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers racked up 31 assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six last Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Brooklyn 136-86 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-32.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Payton Pritchard, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 3 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Derrick White, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 26-29. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 43-12 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Celtics took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-9-1 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.