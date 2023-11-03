Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Brooklyn 2-2, Chicago 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 114-105 to Dallas.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Miami 109-105 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Nets.

Chicago now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Brooklyn, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Looking forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Currently 4-0 against the spread, Brooklyn has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Chicago is only 1-4 ATS.

Everything came up roses for the Bulls against the Nets in their previous meeting back in February as the squad secured a 131-87 win. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.