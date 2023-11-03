Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Brooklyn 2-2, Chicago 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 114-105 to Dallas.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Miami 109-105 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Nets.
Chicago now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Brooklyn, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.
Looking forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Currently 4-0 against the spread, Brooklyn has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Chicago is only 1-4 ATS.
Everything came up roses for the Bulls against the Nets in their previous meeting back in February as the squad secured a 131-87 win. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 220 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Chicago 131 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 09, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 04, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Nov 01, 2022 - Chicago 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 138 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 08, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 95
- May 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 91
- May 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Apr 04, 2021 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 107