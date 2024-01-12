Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Golden State 17-20, Chicago 18-21

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $107.00

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Warriors gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Golden State lost to New Orleans, and Golden State lost bad. The score wound up at 141-105. The Warriors were down 105-83 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They snuck past Houston with a 124-119 victory. The victory was familiar territory for the Bulls who now have three in a row.

The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Zach LaVine, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Coby White, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 8 assists. That's the first time this season that LaVine pulled down ten or more rebounds. Less helpful for the Bulls was Nikola Vucevic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Golden State has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-20 record this season. As for Chicago, they pushed their record up to 18-21 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging only 109.7 points per game. The only thing between the Warriors and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Warriors lost to the Bulls on the road by a decisive 132-118 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 43 points and 13 rebounds. Now that the Warriors know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Chicago is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.