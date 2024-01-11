3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bulls and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rockets 94-83.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with an 18-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Houston 18-17, Chicago 17-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. The Bulls have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 119-112.

The Bulls' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Coby White, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rockets lost a heartbreaker to the Heat when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Houston fell 120-113 to Miami. The Rockets have struggled against the Heat recently, as their matchup on Monday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Fred VanVleet, who scored 32 points along with seven assists and five rebounds, and Alperen Sengun who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Speaking of assists, the Rockets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Heat posted 30 assists.

Chicago's victory bumped their record up to 17-21. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 18-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rockets in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 119-111. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.