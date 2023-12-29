3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 85-77 lead against the Bulls.

The Pacers came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Indiana 15-14, Chicago 14-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $77.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Tuesday, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Atlanta, but they still walked away with a 118-113 victory. The Bulls were down 54-42 with 1:55 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 25 rebounds. Those 25 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Ayo Dosunmu was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 14 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Tuesday. They secured a 123-117 W over Houston. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 240.5 point over/under.

It was another big night for Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 7-for-13 from deep and dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last six times he's played.

Chicago has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 14-18 record this season. As for Indiana, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Chicago might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pacers slightly, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.