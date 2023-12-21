3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 90-78.

The Bulls came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-12, Chicago 11-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $110.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulls, who come in off a win.

Even though the Bulls have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Chicago snuck past Philadelphia with a 108-104 win. The Bulls were down 16-4 with 7:12 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Coby White out in front who scored 24 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Lakers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to New York 114-109. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lakers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds, and LeBron James who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The game was Davis' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Chicago's victory bumped their record up to 11-17. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 121-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Davis, who scored 38 points along with nine rebounds. Now that the Bulls know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.