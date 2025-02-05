3rd Quarter Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 103-94 lead against the Bulls.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 21-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Miami 24-23, Chicago 21-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Heat and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2022, but not for long. The Miami Heat are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. The Bulls have the home-court advantage, but the Heat are expected to win by 3.5 points.

The Heat will head into Saturday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 20-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Spurs on Saturday. The Heat skirted by the Spurs 105-103 thanks to a clutch shot from Bam Adebayo with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Miami has posted since December 16, 2023.

Adebayo was a one-man wrecking crew for the Heat as he almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Less helpful for the Heat was Tyler Herro's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

The Heat were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Bulls came up short against the Pistons on Sunday and fell 127-119.

Nikola Vucevic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a triple-double on 20 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Miami now has a winning record of 24-23. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-29 record this season.

Everything went the Heat's way against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in April of 2024, as the Heat made off with a 112-91 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.