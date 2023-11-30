Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Milwaukee 13-5, Chicago 5-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Bulls are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Bucks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Milwaukee earned a 131-124 victory over Miami.

The Bucks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 32 points along with 9 assists. The contest was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Tuesday. Their painful 124-97 defeat to Boston might stick with them for a while.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.9 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 106.2 per game. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.