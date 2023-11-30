Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Milwaukee 13-5, Chicago 5-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Bulls are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Bucks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.
Last Tuesday, Milwaukee earned a 131-124 victory over Miami.
The Bucks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 32 points along with 9 assists. The contest was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Tuesday. Their painful 124-97 defeat to Boston might stick with them for a while.
Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.
Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.9 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 106.2 per game. The only thing between the Bucks and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Milwaukee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 228 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Nov 13, 2023 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 109
- Apr 05, 2023 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Chicago 92
- Feb 16, 2023 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 28, 2022 - Chicago 119 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Nov 23, 2022 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 100
- Apr 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86