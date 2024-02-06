Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Minnesota 35-15, Chicago 23-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 106.7 points per game this season, so the Bulls' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Timberwolves' and the Rockets' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Timberwolves turned on the heat in the second half with 63 points. Minnesota put the hurt on the Rockets with a sharp 111-90 win.

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for the Timberwolves as the former scored 32 points along with six rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Gobert hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 123-115 to Sacramento. The Bulls have struggled against the Kings recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DeMar DeRozan, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. He didn't help the Bulls' cause all that much against the Hornets on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 35-15 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 23-27.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

The Timberwolves came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 139-131. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 49 points and 14 rebounds. Now that the Timberwolves know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.