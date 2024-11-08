3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Bulls look much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a 95-90 lead against the Timberwolves.

The Bulls entered the game with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Timberwolves hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Minnesota 4-3, Chicago 3-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. The Bulls might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Bulls are headed into Thursday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 119-99 walloping at the hands of the Mavericks. Chicago was down 88-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Even though they lost, the Bulls smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves posted their biggest win since May 16th on Monday. They put the hurt on the Hornets with a sharp 114-93 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Minnesota has posted against Charlotte since October 25, 2019.

Naz Reid was the offensive standout of the contest as he shot 5-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 71.4% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Chicago's loss dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Minnesota, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 16.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls beat the Timberwolves 109-101 in their previous matchup back in March. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Timberwolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.