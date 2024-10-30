Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Orlando 3-1, Chicago 2-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
What to Know
The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Bulls will head into Monday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 19-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Grizzlies on Monday. The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Grizzlies , sneaking past 126-123. The victory was all the more spectacular given Chicago was down by 20 with 8:04 left in the second quarter.
Among those leading the charge was Zach LaVine, who earned 30 points. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in January.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Magic). They managed a 119-115 win over the Pacers on Monday.
Paolo Banchero was a one-man wrecking crew for the Magic as he almost dropped a triple-double on 50 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Banchero's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Grizzlies on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Suggs, who posted 25 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.
The victory got Chicago back to even at 2-2. As for Orlando, their win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 17.8 threes per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Bulls lost to the Magic at home by a decisive 113-98 margin in their previous matchup back in April. Will the Bulls have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Orlando is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is 229 points.
Series History
Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Apr 07, 2024 - Orlando 113 vs. Chicago 98
- Feb 10, 2024 - Orlando 114 vs. Chicago 108
- Nov 17, 2023 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 97
- Nov 15, 2023 - Orlando 96 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 13, 2023 - Orlando 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 28, 2023 - Chicago 128 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 18, 2022 - Orlando 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Feb 01, 2022 - Chicago 126 vs. Orlando 115
- Jan 23, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 03, 2022 - Chicago 102 vs. Orlando 98