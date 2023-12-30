Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Philadelphia 22-9, Chicago 14-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $105.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at United Center. The Bulls took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

The Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the 76ers proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Rockets with a 131-127 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Tobias Harris, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and four steals, and Tyrese Maxey, who scored 42 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Thursday. They lost to Indiana at home by a decisive 120-104 margin.

Despite their defeat, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Patrick Williams, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Philadelphia is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-19.

The Bulls are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Joel Embiid is out with an injury to his ankle. The last time Maxey took on the Rockets was , where he scored 42 points. Despite his strong showing, Philadelphia still fell 108-104 to Chicago.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: The 76ers just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only made 45.5% of their shots per game this season. Given the 76ers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.