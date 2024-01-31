Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Bulls and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 63-53 lead against the Raptors.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 16-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Toronto 16-30, Chicago 22-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Raptors took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulls, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, Chicago beat Portland 104-96.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They lost 126-125 to Atlanta on a last-minute shot From Saddiq Bey.

Despite the loss, the Raptors had strong showings from Jordan Nwora, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds and six assists, and Scottie Barnes, who scored 24 points along with eight assists. Barnes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 22-25. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-30 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Chicago is a solid 6-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.