Toronto Raptors @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Toronto 1-0, Chicago 0-1

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Raptors took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday (barely). They skirted past Minnesota 97-94. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 20.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 124-104 to Oklahoma City.

Toronto's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 41-39-2 record against the spread.

The Raptors came up short against the Bulls when the teams last played back in April, falling 109-105. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.