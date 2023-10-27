Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Toronto 1-0, Chicago 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Raptors will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Raptors took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday (barely). They skirted past Minnesota 97-94. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 20.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 124-104 to Oklahoma City.
Toronto's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.
The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 41-39-2 record against the spread.
The Raptors came up short against the Bulls when the teams last played back in April, falling 109-105. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 216.5 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Apr 12, 2023 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 105
- Feb 28, 2023 - Toronto 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Nov 07, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 06, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 21, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 03, 2022 - Toronto 127 vs. Chicago 120
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105
- Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108
- May 13, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Toronto 102
- Apr 08, 2021 - Chicago 122 vs. Toronto 113