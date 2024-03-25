Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Washington 13-58, Chicago 34-37

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

Last Saturday, it was close, but Washington sidestepped the Raptors for a 112-109 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Wizards have posted against the Raptors since May 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 12 to 3 on offense, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 124-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston. The Bulls have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulls' defeat came about despite a quality game from DeMar DeRozan, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. DeRozan didn't help the Bulls' cause all that much against the Rockets on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Washington's win bumped their record up to 13-58. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 34-37.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards might still be hurting after the devastating 127-98 loss they got from the Bulls in their previous meeting last Saturday. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Wizards were down 67-45.

Odds

Chicago is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.