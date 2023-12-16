Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Atlanta 10-14, Cleveland 13-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.78

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hawks in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Hawks finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They put the hurt on Toronto with a sharp 125-104 victory on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 3 on the offensive boards, as the Hawks did.

The Hawks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Trae Young out in front who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists. Clint Capela was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 116-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers had strong showings from Caris LeVert, who scored 26 points along with five assists and three steals, and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-14. As for Cleveland, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-12.

The Hawks suffered a grim 128-105 defeat to the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in November. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Hawks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.