Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Atlanta 22-25, Cleveland 38-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Max

Max Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121.9 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers made easy work of the Heat and carried off a 126-106 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Cleveland has posted against Miami since November 20, 2022.

Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game as he went 14 for 23 en route to 34 points plus six assists and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 60.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in October of 2024. Evan Mobley was another key player, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a 100-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 38-9. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 22-25.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.6% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've only made 45.8% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Hawks when the teams last played back in November of 2024, losing 117-101. Will the Cavaliers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.