Only two more quarters stand between the Cavaliers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Cavaliers are up 64-61 over the Hawks. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

The Cavaliers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Atlanta 8-8, Cleveland 9-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 28th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Sunday. They had just enough and edged Toronto out 105-102. The Cavaliers were down 50-38 with 2:21 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point victory.

Meanwhile, Atlanta couldn't handle Boston on Sunday and fell 113-103.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 9-8 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.0 points per game. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

While only the Hawks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Tuesday, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-11, while Atlanta is 5-11.

The Cavaliers couldn't quite finish off the Hawks in their previous meeting back in March and fell 120-118. Will the Cavaliers have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Mar 28, 2023 - Atlanta 120 vs. Cleveland 118

Feb 24, 2023 - Atlanta 136 vs. Cleveland 119

Nov 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Atlanta 102

Apr 15, 2022 - Atlanta 107 vs. Cleveland 101

Mar 31, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Cleveland 107

Feb 15, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Cleveland 116

Dec 31, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Cleveland 118

Oct 23, 2021 - Cleveland 101 vs. Atlanta 95

Mar 14, 2021 - Atlanta 100 vs. Cleveland 82

Feb 23, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Atlanta 111

Injury Report for the Cavaliers

Dean Wade: Out (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for the Hawks