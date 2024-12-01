Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston 16-3, Cleveland 17-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.66

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are taking a road trip to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

The Celtics are headed into Sunday's matchup after beating the impressive 243-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against the Bulls. The Celtics came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 138-129 on Friday. The score was all tied up 67-67 at the break, but Boston was the better team in the second half.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayson Tatum led the charge by dropping a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Tatum also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in October. Payton Pritchard was another key player, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The contest between them and the Hawks wasn't particularly close, with the Cavaliers falling 117-101. The match marked Cleveland's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, the Cavaliers had strong showings from Darius Garland, who went 11 for 19 en route to 29 points plus five assists, and Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. Mobley is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Boston pushed their record up to 16-3 with the victory, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for Cleveland, their loss dropped their record down to 17-3.

Looking forward, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boston and Cleveland are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.2 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Cavaliers (currently ranked first) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 122.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Boston is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.