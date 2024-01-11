Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Brooklyn 16-21, Cleveland 21-15

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 a.m. ET

Where: Accor Arena -- Paris

Accor Arena -- Paris TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Accor Arena. The Nets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 134-127 to the Trail Blazers. The Nets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Mikal Bridges, who scored 42 points. Bridges continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers entered their tilt with the Spurs with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Cleveland came out on top in a nail-biter against San Antonio on Sunday and snuck past 117-115. The over/under was set at 232 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jarrett Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 16 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for seven straight games.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-21 record this season. As for Cleveland, they pushed their record up to 21-15 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets and the Cavaliers were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in October of 2023, but the Nets came up empty-handed after a 114-113 loss. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.