Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Charlotte 5-7, Cleveland 14-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Hornets escaped with a win against the Bucks by the margin of a single free throw, 115-114.

The Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They took down the Bulls 144-126. Cleveland's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Mitchell, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Charlotte's victory bumped their record up to 5-7. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 14-0.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Cavaliers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.7. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the Cavaliers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are probably looking forward to this one considering their 10.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.