Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Dallas 26-23, Cleveland 38-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $43.99

What to Know

Mavericks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The experts predicted the Mavericks would be headed in after a win, but the Pistons made sure that didn't happen. The contest between the Mavericks and the Pistons on Friday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Mavericks falling 117-102 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from PJ Washington, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Even though they lost, the Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers entered their tilt with the Hawks on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past Atlanta 137-115. Cleveland pushed the score to 110-84 by the end of the third, a deficit Atlanta cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ty Jerome, who went 9 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists and two steals.

Dallas' defeat dropped their record down to 26-23. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 38-9.

While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

The Mavericks came up short against the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January, falling 134-122. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Mavericks be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 13.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 237 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.