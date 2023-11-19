Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Denver 9-3, Cleveland 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Nuggets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.2% better than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Friday. They walked away with a 108-100 win over Detroit. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 115-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 18 assists. Jokic is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Braun, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 6-6 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.0 points per game. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to 9-3.

While only the Cavaliers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.