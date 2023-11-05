Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Current Records: Golden State 5-1, Cleveland 2-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.30
What to Know
The Warriors are 10-0 against the Cavaliers since June of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.
Even though the Thunder scored an imposing 139 points on Friday, the Warriors still came out on top. Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City and snuck past 141-139. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Warriors did.
The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who earned 30 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to Indiana 121-116.
The losing side was boosted by Donovan Mitchell, who earned 38 points along with 9 assists. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four times he's played.
Golden State's win was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.8 points per game. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.
While only the Cavaliers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Golden State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Cleveland.
The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cavaliers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 224 points.
Series History
Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 5 years.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Golden State 120 vs. Cleveland 114
- Nov 11, 2022 - Golden State 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Jan 09, 2022 - Golden State 96 vs. Cleveland 82
- Nov 18, 2021 - Golden State 104 vs. Cleveland 89
- Apr 15, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Cleveland 101
- Feb 15, 2021 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - Golden State 131 vs. Cleveland 112
- Apr 05, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Cleveland 114
- Dec 05, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jun 08, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 85