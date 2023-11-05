Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Golden State 5-1, Cleveland 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Warriors are 10-0 against the Cavaliers since June of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Even though the Thunder scored an imposing 139 points on Friday, the Warriors still came out on top. Golden State came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma City and snuck past 141-139. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Warriors did.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who earned 30 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to Indiana 121-116.

The losing side was boosted by Donovan Mitchell, who earned 38 points along with 9 assists. Mitchell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four times he's played.

Golden State's win was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.8 points per game. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

While only the Cavaliers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. Golden State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played Cleveland.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cavaliers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last 5 years.